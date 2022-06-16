Chances are if you’ve listened to Fresh, you’ve heard Joel Corry. The UK Producer is taking the world by storm with banger after banger, including recent hits like Liquor Store, What Would You Do? & Out Out. The Brit is also amassing massive streaming numbers and even earned 5 Platinum Records.

Now he’s dropped his brand new remix of Diplo & Miguel’s killer track Don’t Forget My Love. Featuring uplifting keys and a smashing drop, we must say it absolutely slaps, and with the original being streamed over 68 Million times, this one’s sure to make an impact on the airwaves.

You can catch the brand spanking new remix below!