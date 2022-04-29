James Cameron has FINALLY named Avatar 2 and given us a taste of what to expect!

The sequel to the wildly successful James Cameron epic Avatar has officially received a name – Avatar: The Way of Water during this week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Development of the long awaited sequel has been delayed so many times I genuinely wondered if it would ever actually come out. It’s all seemingly been due to script rewrites, changes in technology to best suite modern performance capture, pre-production altercations and the inclusion of special effects.

A trailer showcasing the vast sways of Pandora was revealed by Disney, with those lucky attendees reporting they wore “3D glasses” to immerse themselves in “sweeping visuals of the planet’s crystal blue oceans and lakes”. Be right back, just booking all the bloody tickets.

The trailer will debut in theatres for the rest of us normal folk ahead of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while the movie itself is expected to FINALLY drop on December 16th.