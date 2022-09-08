The trailer for director James Gray’s Armageddon Time dropped last night, and we are HOOKED!

While it might sound like a sequel of the 1998 Michael Bay movie Armageddon, we’re being told that Armageddon Time is, in fact, a completely separate film.

This movie acts as a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story in 1980s New York. Actor Michael Banks plays Paul Graff, a character loosely based on the writer/director himself, growing up in the time of Reagan-era politics. It is also set to feature the overarching power the Trump family had in America even before the 2016 election.

With a cast featuring Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Anthony Hopkins, it is clear that this will be one to watch, already deemed a strong awards contender.

Armaggedon Time comes to Australian screens on Tuesday 25 October, so make sure to grab a ticket. See you there!