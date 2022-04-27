The mushroom-eating, coin collecting plumber’s transition to animation – courtesy of Nintendo and Illumination – is officially being pushed back to 2023, director Shigeru Miyamoto states.

The announcement came live on Nintendo’s social media platforms, with Miyamoto claiming that the global release of the movie would be pushed back to Autumn 2023 but would be “well worth the wait”.

The official casting was revealed in 2021 to include Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogan and Jack Black amongst others.

No official reasoning has been given to the delay, although speculations include revamping of animation and altering of the script. The movie is set for release on April 7th in the United States, with a Japanese release for April 28th.