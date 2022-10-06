After a little over a year when we were first given the cast announcement of 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, we now have a teaser trailer!

The movie is a collaborative production between Nintendo, who haven’t greenlit a Mario movie since the 90s’, and animation house, Illumination, known for the Despicable Me and Minions series.

Looking at the brief glimpses that the trailer has given us, the world of the Mario games has certainly been captured in gorgeous animation. The trailer didn’t give a full feel of the plot, but it seems to be the typical “Bowser after stars and Princess, Mario go rescue” story that we all know and love.

While Chris Pratt‘s voice as Mario was brief and not very Italian, fans seem to be very impressed by Jack Black’s intimidating presence as Bowser. Not that he wouldn’t more than likely be cracking jokes in the actual movie. Place bets for a Bowser music segment! Anyone who’s watched It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia would immediately recognise Charlie Day‘s yelling, who is playing Luigi. Keegan-Michael Key is also briefly in the trailer as Toad, leading Mario on his journey.

While not featured in the trailer, the Mario movie will have Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit Australian cinemas on March 30, 2023.