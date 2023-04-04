Is Your Kid the Next Radio Star? REGISTER INTEREST HERE!!

Can you never get your kid to be quiet? They could have radio star potential. Every Friday morning we will have a new kid on the airwaves giving South Australia our weather report.

Fresh927 is looking for the cutest and brightest young inspiring radio stars to read the weather on air! Your kid could be heard alongside our experienced news team, broadcast across Adelaide. Let’s bring a little sunshine every Friday morning starting April 24th!!

Open to all kids age 4-10

Express your interest HERE

Please include the age, name and school of the child