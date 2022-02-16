Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), and Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. The race is on as Santiago Moncada (Antonio Bandanas) and Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) also after the long-lost pirate treasure.

Over the years, video game adaptions continue to be a wild ride between passable entertainment and borderline unwatchable. As mentioned in the Mortal Kombat review, as games have become more cinematic and immersive with their storytelling, it has allowed filmmakers the chance to create closer adaptations to the source material. The Uncharted series is certainly no exception as the exciting action and thrilling discovery of uncovering puzzles and secrets are definitely a platform for a fun Indiana Jones type of story. The 2022 adaptation of Uncharted KIND OF captures the spirit, while also feeling like a midtier generic adventure movie. While everyone has made comments of Holland and Wahlberg being too young for their roles (the latter of which was meant to play Nathan Drake a decade ago), they both play off each other well enough while also throwing a lot of eye-rolling Marvel-style quips. At least Holland can pull off the Drake-style parkour very well!

However, while the story leads to some passable action sequences and exploring exquisite locations, the missing element of being able to play as the characters in the environments and getting sucked into the story is immensely lacking. All we’re left with is a middle-of-the-road story led by characters that vaguely resemble their digital counterparts with very stock motivations. In the brisk two-hour running time, the formulaic double-crossing and globe-trotting doesn’t ever quite reach the heights or feeling of the grand adventure of The Jones series or even the lesser modern adventure stories like The Mummy (1999) or National Treasure. Even The Goonies has a more exciting payoff to the hunt for pirate treasure.

Overall, Uncharted is a very passable adventure movie that doesn’t really offer anything new to be explored or reach the potential of the games. While the characters aren’t as complex or interesting as their game versions, the actors are likable enough to bring an entertaining enough 2-hour adventure. If you’re a fan of the series, it might be a bit of a disappointment, but if you’re looking for a bare minimum action movie, it’s harmless enough.

