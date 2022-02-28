After four long years, we’re finally returning to the world of Harry Potter with the third Fantastic Beasts movie, and Warner Bros. has given us yet another teaser from The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Gone are the days of simply capturing weird magical creatures, a certain author who I shan’t mention the name of is taking us even further into the backstory of Albus Dumbledore and his (maybe?) brother Credence. Jude Law returns as our fave Professor and Eddie Redmayne also swings back into action as Newt Scamander. Meanwhile Mads Mikkelson, whose voice just absolutely floats my boat, takes over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drops in cinemas April 7. In the meantime, catch the trailer below!