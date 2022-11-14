In 2017, two New York Times journalists Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) investigate and publish a controversial story that exposes the sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (Mike Houston).

The #MeToo movement was and is such an important act for innocent women to make a stance and change business practices for the better. A big jumping point for this movement was the Pulitzer prize-winning journalists who wrote the Weinstein expose, and also shared their experiences with the brave interviewees and the subject matter in their novel She Said. Making a feature adaptation of such a heavy subject matter would have a fine line between being informative for entertainment or sleazy exploitation for financial gain. Fortunately, in the case of the She Said film, it falls into the former as the movie is a very compelling journalism drama that never glamorises the topic while also never feeling like dry Awards bait. Director Maria Schrader gave a very fly-on-the-wall approach, allowing the audience to watch the ladies unravel the victims or Miramax employees, find who is willing to go on the record, and the impact that will leave. There were some expected cliches for these types of stories, such as the deadline-hunting Editor in Chief, or a buddy cop duo being hunted by the subject matter. However, She Said approaches the story in a very grounded and documentary-like, almost to a point where some narrative development feels shortened for the sake of making the message more prominent.

As far as acting vehicles go, being able to get into the headspace of writing such a big article would be a quintessential acting opportunity. While it’s not the most powerful performance from Mulligan, especially after the iconic Promising Young Woman, she is still incredibly solid. Kazan, however, really gets to shine as she goes through quite an emotional journey. Admittedly, it would have been interesting to see a bit more of their personal lives or how the story impacted their friends and family instead of brief appearances. Understandably, there was a lot of ground to cover with the interviewees, who all did wonderful performances. She Said also had the unenviable task of depicting real-life celebrities like Rose McGowan or Gwyneth Paltrow, who would more than likely not want to appear as fictionalised versions of themselves, but instead appear through voice impersonators. This was also used for Weinstein, which was almost underutilised given the context of the movie, and a brief cameo from a Trump impersonator.

In conclusion, She Said is a very compelling tell-all drama, based on a tell-all novel, describing a tell-all news article. With two terrific performances from Kazan and Mulligan, and a very matter-of-fact approach to the subject matter, She Said would make for a good companion piece to Spotlight and The Assistant. If you’re after a nuanced and engaging drama, I can definitely recommend She Said, just be warned of the heavy themes.

She Said is in Australian cinemas on November 17.