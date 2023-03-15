After the events of Shazam! (2019), Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is still a protector of Phillidelpia by saying the magic word “SHAZAM!”, which gives him the powers of the gods as an adult superhero (Zachary Levi). However, as his foster siblings have also been granted these powers, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Mary (Grace Caroline Currey), Billy tries to keep the family together as they all start to find their own way. The family is forced to jump into action with the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) when the Daughters of Atlas, led by Hespera (Helen Merin) and Kalypso (Lucy Lu), arrive with impending doom.

What an interesting era that the DC franchise has reached. Somehow, it’s even more dismembered than when we discussed Black Adam back in October. We’ve now effectively reached part 1 of the DC Extended Universe’s swan song before James Gunn’s DCU kicks off, with The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also being released this year. There’s also Blue Beetle, which kind of just exists? Regardless, as 2019’s Shazam! was a highlight of the unfocused and problematic DCEU, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was certainly an anticipated follow-up. Fortunately, the sequel is a pretty solid follow-up that offers a fun return of the superfamily. As the first movie had a small and unique spin on the superhero genre in the style of Big or Freaky Friday, the charm and magic were unfortunately never going to be kept as that arc is complete. Instead, the story provides a bigger yet familiar continuation of villains wanting to use a doomsday device to terraform Earth into their own world. However, there is a fun exploration of Greek mythology and some terrific creature designs. Returning director David F. Samberg certainly retains his horror roots with certain sequences, while still keeping the movie mostly light-hearted. He and his wife even have brief cameos, which goes to show how far they’ve come from making YouTube horror shorts in their home.

The movie does attempt to do parallel family stories for both the heroes and villains, with the former being a bit stronger than the latter. As there’s a lot happening with the cast and subplots, some are left underdeveloped, but the dynamics and characteristics are kept mostly even. Despite Levi’s vague and possibly dangerous vaccination opinions, he’s still quite fun as the lead, even if the movie does rely on him to be a doofus a bit too much. The rest of the returning cast are all still great, even if the younger versions of the foster family aren’t given as much to do. Regardless, it’s always fun to see the likes of Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and D. J. Cotrona. Merian and Lu worked well as daughters of Atlas, but they’re not quite as impactful as Dr. Sivana from the first movie, especially as Mark Strong went all out as a compelling villain. There’s also a massive spoiler floating around regarding a secret cameo in the movie thanks to a terribly desperate TV spot. However, if you haven’t seen this TV spot, the cameo won’t be discussed here. However, it does raise questions as to what exactly is going to be kept and left from the DCEU, especially with the mid/ post-credits scenes alluding to Shazam’s future.

Overall, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods doesn’t quite retain the magic and unique stance of the first movie, this sequel is still a solid fantasy adventure with a really likable cast. If you enjoyed the first movie or would like to see this cast and crew continue forward with more movies/ crossovers, I can definitely recommend seeing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to help make their future a bit more certain.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in Australian cinemas now.