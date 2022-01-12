Twenty-five years after the events of Scream (1996), a familiar Ghostface-d killer emerges from the shadows of Woodsboro and starts murdering teenagers one by one. Sam (Melissa Barrera) and her boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid) return to the Californian town to unmask and stop the killers after the attack of her younger sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega). Sam also enlists the help of Dewey Riley (David Arquette), who brings the murders to the attention of Gail Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

The Scream franchise has always stood a unique place in the horror genre. Blending together self-aware humour that openly mocked the tropes and a chilling story with one of the greatest villains in cinema, Scream has always been a point of the state of films and horror, even with the lesser subsequent sequels. In the case of the fifth installment, which is a legacy sequel… of a legacy sequel… of a finished trilogy, Scream (2022) is a glorious return to the series. With the passing of original director Wes Craven, the Radio Silence team (The directors of 2019’s Ready or Not) perfectly captured the meta spirit of the previous installments. Not only does it openly mock its own existence and its numberless title, but also the state of modern reboots/ remakes/ sequels and the reactions of die-hard fans.

While the original three survivors aren’t as prominent, the new players and story are engaging enough to follow without retreading too much of the same grounds, while also bringing some fun and hilarious performances. Barrera, Quaid, and Ortega are definitely standouts throughout the film. But the main reason to see a Scream movie is Ghostface, who is as brutal and snarky as ever. It was such a treat to hear Roger L. Jackson’s menacing voice once again as he taunts the characters with threats and movie trivia, and the kills being gory and intense.

Overall, Scream (2022) is a surprisingly fun return to a franchise that didn’t really need more stories. With a fantastic sense of humour at not only itself but the audience as well, and a pretty engaging story, the fifth (and hopefully last) movie brought together an entertaining popcorn slasher. If you’re a fan of the series, I’d absolutely recommend seeing the movie, just as long as you’re safe when doing so.

Scream (2022) is in Australian cinemas on January 13th.