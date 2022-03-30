Biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) suffers from a rare blood disease and has been searching for a cure for himself and others, including childhood friend Loxias Crown (Matt Smith). With the support of his coworker Dr. Martine (Adria Arjona), Morbius attempts to use vampire bats as a cure in his latest experiment, which brings unusual side effects. While he gains superhuman abilities like strength and flight, Morbius’ thirst for blood cranks to the extreme and overwhelms him. While being hunted by FBI agent Stroud (Tyrese Gibson), the vampiric doctor has to decide his fate between good and evil… or both?

While the events of No Way Home opened up a multiverse, kicking off a shared series of Spider-Man villain/ antihero movies without the titular webhead is still a baffling choice. Since Tom Holland is still in the MCU, we were given the Venom movies with the intent of more sidequel/spin-off stories to come. Expect Kraven the Hunter in 2023 and Madame Web in TBD. But for now, we have Morbius The Living Vampire, who really isn’t a household name, apart from fans of the ’90s Spider-Man animated series. So focusing on a D-list character played by an infamous celebrity is a recipe for success, right? Well, surprise surprise, not really! Morbius is another example of generic and bland comic book storytelling that doesn’t aspire to do anything memorably good or bad. It also likes to pretend to be a part of a greater Spidey universe, with a pretty eye-rolling post-credits scene bringing a dreaded sign of things to come.

Feeling like a lost movie from the early oughts, it’s an odd combination of Cronenberg’s The Fly and Ang Lee’s Hulk. To its credit, it does occasionally dip into the horror/ psychological genre, we’re given a mostly bloated, confused, and sparse action movie that was edited down to the bare minimum. The biggest compliment that can be given is to the lead antihero and villain. Leto, who can be great with the right material, THANKFULLY doesn’t quite go to the levels of his awful goth gansta Joker performance. Instead, he brings a more Jekyll and Hyde type of dynamic as Morbius. Even though we barely see him in his horrid CGI vampiric form, at least Leto didn’t drink human blood to prepare for the role! However, the real star of the show is Matt Smith as Crowne/ Millo. His scene-chewing performance was hilariously delightful and is almost worth seeing the movie for.

Overall, Morbius is another “been there, done that” superhero(?) movie that rises from a sarcophagus of mediocrity covered in guano. It might play as an okay vampire movie with a wonderfully hammy performance from Smith, but it is not required viewing for future Spider-Man adventures.

Morbius is in cinemas on March 31st.