In 1910, Jane (Sophie Isaac) and Michael (Reuben Koronczyk), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with a new nanny. However, they’re pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical and mysterious Mary Poppins (Stefanie Jones). Embarking on a series of fantastical adventures with Mary and her Cockney friend, Bert (Jack Chambers), the siblings bring their nanny’s sunny attitude to their preoccupied parents, George (Tom Wren) and Winifred (Lucy Maunder).

Something magical has arrived and it looks like it’ll be here until the wind changes! After playing in Melbourne, the highly acclaimed Mary Poppins musical has made its way to the Adelaide Festival Centre, just in time for the venue’s 50th anniversary. The wait was certainly worth it as Mary Poppins was a delightfully extraordinary experience! Seeing as how the 1965 Disney movie and the P.L. Travers books are such iconic stories amongst popular culture, bringing the story to a theatrical medium is quite a spectacle. Director Cameron Mackintosh has brought a lot of love and passion to the experience, while also re-contextualising the classic musical numbers in different ways, while also paying tribute. There are a few sequences or musical numbers from the movie that weren’t in the musical, which almost feels like missed opportunities. Especially for the potential of some creative set pieces, considering how the original movie utilised innovative ways to bring live-action and animation together. Even some simple memorable character moments weren’t included. Whether it’s budget/ space restrictions or being closer to the stage adaption, the musical still has its own identity without necessarily being a carbon copy of the original.

One of the most special parts of the original Mary Poppins was the performances – both acting and singing- and the dance sequences. The cast in the musical adaption certainly matched the emotions and the vocals on the stage. Jones and Chambers in particular had such fantastic charisma as Mary and Bert, bringing their own presence when compared to Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. Their stunt work was incredibly commendable and remarkable. You’ll believe that a woman can fly with an umbrella, which matches the excitement of Yondu with a floating arrow. You’ll also believe a man can walk on walls and tap dance on the ceiling. Yes, really! Isaac and Koronczyk were very charming as the Banks children, playing them more mischievously than expected. Wren and Maunder were also very funny and powerful as the Banks parents, even if Winifried isn’t given as much agency compared to the film. Among the cast is also the legendary Patti Newton as the Bird Woman, who was just wonderful. The dancing was also very well choreographed, with a lot of energy and variety that dazzled the audience. One of the biggest stars of the Mary Poppins musical is the production design. As mentioned, while some sequences were missing, the sequences in tact were still quite a thrill to watch. The way that 17 Cherry Tree Lane emerged and was utilised in such creative uses was very engaging, and there’s also a wide variety of colours and props among the set pieces. You’ll be in for a few surprises, especially with the appearances of Valentine and Mr. Punch. Holy Moley, just wait and see!

Overall, Mary Poppins was definitely a spoon full of sugar that brought delightful flavours. While some muscial sequences and characterisations from the film were missing, the musical was still incredibly engaging and fun. With an outstanding cast and a mesmorising production, I can absolutely recommend seeing Mary Poppins with the family. Spit Spot, Adelaide, don’t miss out!

Verdict: ★★★★1/2

Name of show: Mary Poppins

Duration: 2 hours and 50 minutes (Includes interval)

Tickets: $69.90 – $169.90

Dates: Wed 6 July – Sun 27 Aug

Tickets are available here.