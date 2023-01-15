Gemma (Allison Williams), a toy company roboticist, uses AI to develop a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her recently orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma brings in one of her prototype M3GAN dolls (Amie Donald) to help co-parent. This decision leads to horrific consequences when M3GAN becomes self-aware and overprotective of Cady.

Right off the bat, horror movies focused on “creepy dolls” aren’t something I usually go for as they all mostly feel the same. However, in the case of M3GAN, interest peaked when finding out the movie’s writer, Akela Cooper, is the same person who wrote Malignant, the wildest and biggest troll(?) movie of 2021. The fact that MEG3N also has James Wan as a story developer/ producer and Kiwi director Gerard Johnstone in the creative team made this January Blumhouse horror more intriguing. While M3GAN doesn’t quite reach the crazy heights of Wan and Cooper’s previous efforts, it’s still a very entertaining slasher that embraces its silly premise. The story itself is nothing new, especially as the recent Child’s Play remake and Black Mirror have covered toys with AI that become self-aware, but the technology social satires give M3GAN a bit of a refreshing twist. The hilarious fake advertisements and the other toys being sold inject a Paul Verhoeven-style tone. There’s also a plot device introduced towards the beginning that is brought back into the third act, which provides a wonderfully shlocky fight sequence.

However, there is a bit of a tonal tug-of-war between slightly uninteresting drama and campy killer doll sequences, with one being far more engaging than the other. Unless the whole movie is meant to be a joke, there are quite a few family dynamics where it feels like it’s taking itself a bit too seriously, especially as the human characters aren’t very likable. While McGraw does provide some decent emotional range, Williams is very one note as an aloof roboticist. This is clearly meant to be the point, but considering her powerhouse performance in Get Out, it’s slightly underwhelming to watch. However, the real standout star of the movie is the titular doll. Donald and voice performer Jenna Davis give M3GAN a very sassy and witty personality, and even with the sanitised M rating, she also serves some creative kills. On top of all that, she has an already iconic dance and some admittedly skin-crawl-inducing singing. Make of that what you will. With the movie’s success and the blatant sequel tease at the end, more M3GAN toy stories could be a lot of fun if the same creative team is involved.

Overall, much like the doll in the movie, M3GAN is entertaining and self-aware enough to be an engaging January horror movie. If you’ve already seen Avatar: The Way of Water a dozen times, I can say M3GAN is worth a look, but make sure to watch Maligant as well! I can still say I’m legitimately interested in what Wan and Cooper do next! (Wait, hang on, they’re doing The Nun 2?! Oh no…)

M3GAN is in Australian cinemas now.