Ranch-owning siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em Haywood (Keke Palmer) find random objects falling from the sky and lifting into the air near their Hollywood horse-rangling farm. With the help of tech salesman Angel (Brandon Perea) and documentarian Antlers (Michael Wincott), as well as gaining the attention of Jupe (Steven Yeun), the Hayoods attempt to capture video evidence of what they believe to be extraterrestrial activity.

It’s certainly been a hot minute since we last got a new horror movie from one half of Key and Peele! Get Out has cemented itself as a horror classic and an impressive debut for writer and director Jordan Peele. While his follow-up Us had a lot of engaging elements and strong performances, it was a bit of tough act to follow. If Peele’s third cinematic outing, Nope, has anything to go by, it’s only going to get bigger and better from here! The horrors aren’t quite as prominent this time round as there’s a lot more focus on the comedy and thrills, with a much grander scale than Get Out and Us, almost to a point of being a blockbuster thriller. Having an extraterrestrial encounter in a Hollywood ranch setting was quite unique, especially with a strong enthesitis of the explotation of animals for movies.

Admittedly, the introduction felt a bit unfocused and disjointed, especially as it tried to introduce the main players while also throwing dramatic wrenches into the mix. But once Nope found its footing, the movie went in a genuinely enthralling direction. As with all Peele joints, the cast was incredibly strong and they inhabited really unique people in a bizarre situation and setting. Kaluuya and Palmer especially bounced off each other really well as one monotone sibling and another hyperactive. There was also a Spielbergian quality to the alien hunting, clearly taking inspiration from Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. It was good restraint and build-up to one of the more different-looking entities that have come from the science fiction genre, without necessarily overexplaining its origins.

To summarise, Nope is another quality entry from a quality filmmaker. While it’s not as scary as Peele’s other work, and it does take a while to get going, the performances and the extraterrestrial filming and capturing are incredibly engaging as it all ties into a bigger and unique theme. If you’re a fan of Peele or want to see a Sci-Fi thriller, you should definitely say “Yep” to Nope.

Nope flys into Australian cinemas on August 11.