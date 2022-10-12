Four years after Halloween Kills, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) hasn’t been seen in Haddonfield, Illinois. Myers survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and has been liberated from fear and trauma. But when murders in late October start rising, eyes turn to Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), who was accused of killing a kid he was babysitting. Suspecting the return of a familiar foe, Laurie decides to confront the boogeyman once and for all.

It’s not unique for a horror franchise to have so many sequels, reboots, or remakes, but when it comes to Halloween, you couldn’t find a crazier reset button. Across 44 years, there’s been 13 movies and 5 timeline changes. Heck, there are literally THREE movies in the series titled Halloween! Now, we’re at the tale end of a rebooted legacy trilogy tied directly to the 1978 John Carpenter classic. While Halloween (2018) was a refreshing contemporary slasher, last year’s Halloween Kills was a comically poor take on mob mentality. However, the new Halloween Ends is a messy middle ground of character studies and unintentionally hilarious slasher shenanigans… and it was an absolute treat. Returning director David Gordon Green and his writing team, including Danny McBride, clearly had a vision of how to end Ends, along with a genuinely engaging take on overcoming trauma and urban legends in small towns, but struggled to connect the dots in the middle. If you ever wanted to see a bizarrely paced cross between Christine, Heathers, and Psycho, this is the movie for you. However, unlike Kills, Ends isn’t as self-indulgent with injecting real-world politics. The audience wants to see a man with a William Shatner mask stab people, and the movie delivers. One kill, in particular, involves a DJ turntable and will never be forgotten.

Among ‘Ween diehards, Corey Cunningham has been a frequent subject of certain rumours circulating. Without spoilers, there’s an interesting seed of an idea of where the character’s arc goes, but it’s executed so comically while still taking itself seriously. It’s some of the funniest and craziest moments to come from a Halloween movie. Considering this is the same franchise that has cursed masks, telepathy, evil cults, Busta Rhymes using kung-fu moves, and whatever Rob Zombie was trying to do, that’s saying a lot! However, to the credit of Halloween Ends, the title isn’t false advertising. Unlike Curse of Michael Myers, Ressurection, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween 2, Ends is able to finish a Myers storyline in a mostly satisfying and bloody way without an unresolved cliffhanger. Jamie still aces it as Laurie in a new love for life, and Courtney continues to be very imposing as Michael, looking more feral than ever as he brings gruesome and brutal kills. Also similar to the other two Blumhouse Halloween movies, Ends has an amazing soundtrack from John Carpenter, his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies.

Overall, Halloween Ends is an entertainingly messy conclusion you’d expect from a franchise that had no right to go as long as it did. While it does tie together the throughline of overcoming trauma with some great performances, there’s a lot of bizarre filler in the middle that feels like a completely different movie. I’d absolutely recommend seeing Halloween Ends, especially with friends and a crowded cinema, as it’s what you’d call a howling crowdpleaser. Now, time to wait until the inevitable re-re-re-re-re-reboot.

Halloween Ends is in cinemas October 13.