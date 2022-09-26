Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are a young couple in the community of Victory, which houses employees of the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s’ societal optimism and everyday life are anchored and encouraged by the charismatic Victory Project CEO, Frank (Chris Pine) and his partner Shelley (Gemma Chan). But when cracks in their perfect lives begin to appear, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

It’s certainly been a while since we’ve seen a movie crash in the most spectacular way before even hitting cinemas! After the success of the comedy Booksmart, Olivia Wilde sat back in the director’s chair to helm a different genre. But then a weird collision of Don’t Worry Darling drama hit the internet, from conflicting reasons of Shia LeBoeuf leaving the movie, to spit accusations. Any publicity is good publicity, right? All of that aside, how does Don’t Worry Darling sit on its own? Not very well! The best way to describe the movie is “frustrating“. The core idea of encapsulating the 1950s’ with the women rising above being outspoken and suppressed in a male-driven society is genuinely intriguing. However, the movie sloppily attempts to rush several genres at once while being the most paint-by-numbers unraveling of a conspiracy. But once the big reveal happens, the movie switches to such a cliche and dumb direction that it’s almost hilariously bad. Instead of finding an engaging way to develop the citizens of Victory, we’re instead “treated” to extensive scenes of Harry going down on Florence and turning her frown upside down. How empowering?

It’s a shame that the story didn’t quite live up to the rest of the movie’s components as there’s a lot of heart and talent in the mix. While Don’t Worry Darling isn’t particularly thrilling, Wilde and cinematographer Matthew Libatique bring a lot of personality to the camerawork and allow the old-timey aesthetics to pop on the screen. From the stellar production design to the excellent soundtrack. Most of the actors bring enough talent and charisma to elevate stock characters of this kind of story. Particularly the powerhouse that is Florence Pugh, who carries most of the movie on her back. But the big question on everyone’s minds; is Harry Styles’ acting bad? Yes and no. Styles is putting in an adequate effort and has enough chemistry with Pugh, but when he’s asked to be dramatic or yell… oh boy… In fact, that sums up the entire movie. There’s effort and it looks pretty, but any dramatic attempts are laughable.

Overall, Don’t Worry Darling has its heart in the right place, but to paraphrase Ned Flanders; a movie can’t solely live in good intentions. The intriguing premise and production design are underutilised in a very standard and cliche conspiracy thriller that brings unintentional laughs for the big reveal. Most of the actors bring their A game for below-mediocre characters, particularly Pugh. It’s a bit tough to recommend Don’t Worry Darling as there aren’t enough genuine thrills or funny bad moments to create specific reactions from certain audiences. Maybe it’ll grow into a cult classic ala Rocky Horror or The Room, but either way, I’m intrigued by what’s next from Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas on October 6.