Krypto the Superdog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. Tragedy strikes when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are captured by a guinea pig, Lulu (Kate McKinnon). Krypto must convince a ragtag group of superpowered animals for a rescue mission, including Ace (Kevin Hart) and PB (Vanessa Bayer).

It’s almost hard to believe that in the almost 10 years since Man of Steel, the closest we’ve gotten to a new Superman story is a Secret Life of Pets-esque animated family movie. But considering how League of Super-Pets is a mostly cute and charming adventure, beggars can’t be choosers! If anything, it seems like director and co-writer Jared Stern has a better understanding of Superman and the DC universe than almost anything from the Zack Snyder DC trilogy. Plus there are quite a few self-referential jokes at superhero tropes and DC memes. Anyone who’s had a pet would also find a lot of relatability and go “awe” at cute animal moments. Amongst the humour is also a pretty talented cast. Even with The Rock and Kevin doing their thing, you also have Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane, and Jemaine Clement as Aquaman. Whoever approached Keanu Reeves to be Batman deserves a raise as big as Bruce’s bank.

Despite the fun humour and even looking at the story from the intended demographic, Super-Pets‘ story is incredibly silly and cliche. A blend of story elements from Toy Story and Bolt, the idea of animals taking charge and saving DC superheroes from other animals never felt inspired or engaging. Also, there are points where characters encounter circumstances that would immediately lead to their demise, yet come out of it mostly unscathed, despite having no superpowers. Of course, the last thing anyone needs to see is an animal or person getting injured or killed, especially in an animated family movie, but it does take away some tension when everyone is invincible without the plot device.

If you’re after a colourful movie for the family or are a fan of DC, League of Super-Pets certainly delivers on both. With a talented cast and surprisingly accurate attention to detail of the characters, it’s a harmless and funny time.

DC League of Super-Pets is in Australian cinemas on September 15.