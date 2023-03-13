After the events of Creed II, Heavyweight Champion and son of Apollo Creed, Donnie (Michael B. Jordan), is thriving in his career and family life. Unexpectedly, Damian (Jonathon Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after his prison sentence finishes. Dame is eager to prove that he deserves to be in the ring at any cost, pinning the two friends against each other. With the support of his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson), Creed must push beyond his limits to fight a man with nothing to lose.

Legacy sequels aren’t anything new at this point, but one of the more surprising continuations of an almost 50 year old franchise is the Creed series. As spin-offs/ sequels of the Rocky series, Creed and Creed II are terrific examples of passing the torch to a new generation, while also respecting the legacy and formula of the originals. Especially what Sylvester Stallone built from, warts and all! The Creed series has also acted as a launching pad for then-emerging filmmakers like Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. With Creed III, Michael B. Jordan has stepped in for his directorial debut, which interestingly reflects on Stallone’s acting, writing, and directing duties for most of the Rocky series. As a debut, Jordan certainly has a lot of confidence to pivot Creed III in a both new and familiar direction. As Stallone chose not to return for the ninth installment of his franchise due to real-life dramas, Creed’s upbringing and life are given much more focus. Almost to a point where it could be seen as its own sports drama. However, as the ninth entry of a series, the formula is mostly predictable and is a case of “what you see is what you get” from the trailers.

One of the more intriguing parts going into Creed III was the reports of Jordan being inspired by anime for the boxing matches. As someone with a passing knowledge of most anime franchises, those inspirations can definitely be seen as there’s an attempt to do more stylistic choices. As an actor, Jordan has much more confidence as an aging boxer who has been through the wringer. The rest of the returning cast are all quite good as well, especially Thompson, who slightly felt undercut in the movie. But the reason to see the movie is Jonathon Majors. As a character study, Dame is such an intriguing lost soul with an undercurrent of rage for losing his best years. It also helps that Majors is built like a brick house, making the intimation much stronger. Its no doubt that he’s one of the best villains of the Rocky franchise. However, as there’s so much time dedicated to Creed and Dame, some subplots feel underdeveloped. Creed’s daughter Amara, played wonderfully by Mila Davis-Kent, has an interesting setup for a story that doesn’t have much of a payoff. But as there are plans for more sequels and spin-offs, maybe the movie is planting the seeds for a NEW new generation.

Overall, Creed III proves the franchise still has enough of a punch, even if the formula isn’t surprising at this stage. But with an excellent antagonist performance and some new style attempts, I can absolutely recommend Creed III.

Creed III is in Australian cinemas now.