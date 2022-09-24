Bee (Maria Bakalova) is a working-class European 20-something who joins her girlfriend, Sophie (Amandla Stenberg), at a hurricane party in a remote mansion. Sophie’s rich group includes David (Pete Davidson), Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), Alice (Rachel Sennott), Greg (Lee Pace), and Jordan (Myha’la Herrold). But when a party game of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies starts, things go very wrong as one of the friends is found actually dead and the group tries to solve who is the killer.

If there was ever an age range that always needs a good kicking, Zoomers certainly rank at the top of the list. I know, I’m one of them! But when dutch director Halina Reijn and the fine folks at A24 team up for a project that aims to kill off obnoxious Gen Zr’s in a comedic way, you certainly get a dream combination with Bodies Bodies Bodies! While the movie isn’t the slasher as advertised in the trailers, it plays out more like a whodunnit with the esthetic and characteristics of Euphoria. However, the framing device certainly creates a unique horror comedy that mostly succeeds, especially when integrating the rules of the party game, as well as the social commentary. Almost every single buzzword or trigger phrase makes its way into the dialogue, without feeling forced. Even a character makes a comment about how some phrases have even lost their meaning from being overused!

Despite the tongue-in-cheek tone of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the final reveal sounded genius on paper but felt underwhelming in execution. No spoilers, but the pacing and build-up towards the ending felt a bit lost. Perhaps repeat viewings will make for a better experience. However, the cast creates an often funny and chaotic environment. Even if some of the main actors don’t quite look like they’re in their early 20’s – looking at you, tattooless Pete Davidson – and a lot of the characteristics are forced into an exposition dump towards the end, they are all excellent in their roles. Sennett as Alice was definitely a highlight. The sound design of the hurricane was also utilised really well, with the rainfall and wind constantly whirling in the background and creating a chilling atmosphere during the quieter moments.

Overall, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a fun party, with the journey being a lot more engaging than the destination. The movie balances a tone of hilarious Gen Z commentary and some creepy atmosphere, with a cast that brings a lot of personalities and bombastic tendencies to the drug and alcohol-riddled table. If you’re after a solid horror comedy that acts as an appetiser before Halloween, I can recommend clicking “Going” for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is in cinemas now.