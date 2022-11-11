In the wake of T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) death, the mourning country of Wakanda is left without a King and the Black Panther. The leaders of Wakanda and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) are left to protect their nation from invading forces and accusations from other countries. When a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), General Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) band together to bring peace for their home.

Among the list of MANY tragedies that the world has experienced in the 2020s, one that left quite an impact was the sudden and tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. This would’ve also created a questionable decision of morals for the creative team of continuing the widely successful Black Panther, especially for co-writer and director Ryan Coogler. But the way they handled T’Challa and Boseman’s passing and legacy in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was incredibly tasteful and respectable, especially if the temptation of recasting or a CGI model could’ve been present. However, Wakanda Forever doesn’t just use a real-life tragedy as an emotional or manipulative crutch, as much like the first movie, there’s a mostly compelling political thriller that explores the ideologies of divided nations and recourses. With the 2 hours and 40-minute running time, the plot is a slow burn that takes its time to explore the underwater nation, and the action is very sparse. The look of the movie has also significantly improved from the first as real locations seemed to be used rather than obvious green screens or the empty void of The Volume. Plus we got so many golden hour shots that would make Michael Bay blush!

The movie seems to take a while to decide who the main character is as it tries to balance out so many side characters. Returning actors like Gurira, Nyong’o, and Duke are all great as always, and while it’s never bad to see Martin Freeman, his subplot felt needlessly stretched out and a partial setup for future movies. However, Bassett and Wright are big standouts in Wakanda Forever as they brought in their absolute A game and the shift from being supporting characters to the main focus would have been quite a challenge. It wouldn’t be doubtful that some of the more emotional moments from the characters would’ve been the actors bringing out their true feelings of loss. The seeds are also planted for the MCU’s newest Iron Man, with Dominique Thorne making her debut as Riri Williams/ Ironheart. While Huerta did a fine job as Sub-Mariner, his villainous story is not as compelling as Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger. The performance and motivations are too big of shoes to fill, and his presence is also missed, but at least we’ve reached a point where a comic character with ankle wings is acceptable. Just to think we’ll be getting two underwater movies with blue people from Disney this year!

Overall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manages to achieve finding a balance between mourning a loss while also telling an engaging political thriller that slightly overstays its welcome. I’m sure most people will see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but I can certainly say it’s worth a look and easily one of the best entries for Phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in Australian cinemas now.