13 years after Avatar, Omaticaya chief Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have formed a family, which includes adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). When Col. Quaritch (Stephen Lang) returns as an Avatar with RDA to colonise Pandora, Jake and his tribe must travel to the further reigns to protect their family and home. The reef clan of Metkayina and their leaders, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Kate Winslet) are asked to form an alliance against the threat.

Let’s briefly go back to 2009 when James Cameron’s technicoloured magnum opus was the king of the world. Famously, Cameron came up with the story and world of Avatar in the mid ’90s but waited for CGI technology to further develop so his vision could be as immersive as possible. Fortunately, the wait literally paid off as people saw Avatar in droves and made it the highest-grossing movie of all time. Cut to 13 years later, we now have a follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water, to get the ACU back in gear. Fortunately, The Way of Water mostly lives up to the decade-plus-long wait as it expands the universe while bringing a visual feast. If you’ve ever wanted to see more of Pandora, this sequel provides an insight into ocean life after spending time in the forest and sky in the first movie, while also cutting out a lot of preambles or setup of the universe. The visual effects are borderline FLAWLESS, as so many characters seamlessly blend into the Pandora landscape. There are definitely some awe-inspiring moments where we can just watch the animals and people learning how to swim, with State Swim! The three-hour running time does evenly pace out as each hour provides a different environment and characterisation, but it still does feel its length at times.

Even with Avatar‘s success, a big part of why the movie didn’t leave much of a cultural impact was the cracks of rewatching the movie at home without 3D glasses becoming more prominent. Especially with the cliched Pocahontas/ Dances with Wolves story and a dull Caucasian protagonist who is conveniently the chosen one and appropriates a whimsical native culture to fight an industrial coloniser. The overly simplistic and cartoonish characterisations do continue strongly in The Way of Water, which leaves very little to be surprised by. You’ll either see a tribe leader, a young warrior, a spiritual lady, a conflicted outsider, and a scene-chewing villain in rotation. All the actors do their job well, even if the likes of Saldaña, Curtis, and Winslet are slightly underutilised. Weaver as a de-aged teen did leave a bit of an uncomfortable uncanny valley feeling. The Sully family does bring an emotional core that’d work for most audiences. However, activism themes aren’t quite as bludgeoning as in the first movie, as the whale poaching is brought in very suddenly and late in the game.

Overall, Avatar: The Way of Water both improves upon and provides the status quo of the first movie. While a visual spectacle that deserves to be seen on the big screen, a lot of the same faults and weak characterisation still remain. If you love the first movie or the universe, then I can definitely recommend The Way of Water, but if the flaws have always bugged you, the movie might not sway you as a fan. Anyway, catch ya next time for Avatar 3 in 2024.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now.