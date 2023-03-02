Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has found new fame as Ant-Man with his partner, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). As Scott tries to reconnect with his troubled daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the small-sized crew unexpectedly gets transported to the Quantum Realm, along with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). In their journey, the team finds themselves against a new threat, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors).

So if you haven’t noticed, mostly everyone is finding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to be an absolute stinker, with some calling it the worst entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But quite honestly, who would have thought that the Ant-Man movies would have enough longevity to become a trilogy? Initially starting as the brainchild of Edgar Wright, production troubles eventually brought on Peyton Reed to take over directing duties, who admittedly made a solid superhero heist movie in 2015. Following in 2018 with an enjoyably bland sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp. Now, with Quantumania, the movie is not only meant to kick off Phase 5, but we’re also being introduced to the new big bad for the Avengers to fight. To answer the article title, Quantumaina is without a doubt… eh. It’s not particularly good, but far from the worst movie ever made. It’s a bit sad how the MCU was a once-beloved franchise that’d bring such memorable characters and sequences, and it’s now been reduced to fast food for the brain. The ingredients and structure are there for a sci-fi superhero adventure, but the content itself just feels so “been there, done that”. Sure, there’s an attempt to build tension and impending doom, which is very out of place for a small-scale Ant-Man story, but as there are other Marvel projects and Avengers sequels already slated, there’s no impact for the villainry threats. At least the movie is literally on a small-scale plane of existance?

In fairness to the third Ant-Man entry, we do actually go to the Quantum Realm pretty quickly, so it doesn’t waste much time. There is definitely some imagination in the production design, or at least when there’s an actual set and not just a green screen/ The Volume. There are also a lot of bizarrely fun creatures, aliens, and landscapes that make for some unique visuals to look for. Not to be biased as a couple of friends of mine worked on the special effects for Quantumaina (Radelaide pride!), but most of the time, the scenery does inject some flavour into the Big Bang Theory-level writing that either throws scientific mumbo jumbo or eye rolling quips that leave awkward pauses. The returning cast has pretty much locked in their performances, or when they’re actually given something to do. Douglas, Phieffer, and Lilly look checked out for most of the movie, and Paul Rudd… oh, how can we say anything bad about Paul Rudd? He just oozes likeability. As for new actors, the circumstances around Newton replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie are still icky, but she was serviceable. The praise around Majors as Kang is justifiable, especially as he seems to be legitimately trying, but as far as memorable villains go… HOLY MOLEY, Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K. took the cake. An already lame comic book character was given the exact level of justice as a pathetic muscle with an uncanny valley Mr. Electric face on a potato body. So much laughter and cringe were brought out every time he appeared on the screen. Bill Murray also makes an appearance to fill the quota of the “I’m a celebrity who has no idea what’s happening, but the money- I mean, character and cast are fun” cameo.

Overall, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaina is certainly what you’d expect from a third Ant-Man movie in a post-Endgame era. While there are creative visuals and a likable cast, the story and lack of threat provide a mostly uninteresting experience. The window of whether or not you plan on seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaina has probably passed, but if you’re still leaning on the fence, maybe wait for the Disney+ release. Because much like the character, a smaller-scale viewing experience works just as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in Australian cinemas now.