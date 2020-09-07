Fresh 92.7 is proud to introduce a brand new show from a beloved member of the Fresh family!

Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is your essential guide to the world of dance. Showcasing the world’s biggest dance hits right now, Dance Anthems will bring you the next big tunes you need to know about every single week.

Sean Maynard is a life member of Fresh 92.7, and has been hosting shows and working behind the scenes here for much of our 22 year history! Sean currently sits at the helm of the station’s music team, so trust us when we say he’s a tastemaker.

Each week over Dance Anthems’ two hours, you’ll also hear:

A “Hottest Vibe” – the future anthem of the week,

An “Anthem of the Week” – what you loved the most from last week’s show,

A “Throwback Three” – as the name implies, 3 club classics or old school jams,

A “club cut” – an edgier, more underground pick,

The “Vibe Dance Chart” – the 5 songs DJs are vibing the most, based on a mixture of what’s topping charts like the Cool Cuts, Billboard, ARIA, Beatport and Radio 1/Kiss Dance, and

The “Weekend Vibe Mix” – a guest mix from a legendary DJ, with names like Torren Foot, Bingo Players and Henry Hacking lined up for the coming weeks!

Dance Anthems will start airing on Tuesdays, 7-9pm from September 8. In October, Dance Anthems will move to join our exciting weekend lineup, and Lisa D – who’s currently on a short break – will return to Tuesday nights with Freakin’ It.