We’re quickly approaching the last week of Illuminate Adelaide 2023, and what a season it has been! Due to the popularity of Moment Factory’s latest creation, Resonate, the Illuminate Adelaide team has extended the exhibition for one more week. We got the chance to check out the show in its final week and see if it lives up to the hype. Spoiler alert: it absolutely does!

If you’ve gone to the Light Cycles in previous Illuminate Adelaide, then you know you’re going to experience a grand and immersive spectacle. Taking place in the Botanic Garden once again, there are six all-new installations on the grounds with a brand new nighttime trail.

Throughout the trail, the crowd gets to see various beams of light pulsate with beautifully atmospheric music and sounds, changing colours and levels of intensity. If you stop to look at the experience halfway through, you can wait a minute or two for the experience to go back to the beginning. The colours from the lights mix with an artificial fog, creating a tremendous technicolour wonder.

Not to spoil every wondrous corner of Resonate, but there’s certainly a wide variety of experiences offered, with monolith-style signs categorising each section. There isn’t a lot of room for interacting with the exhibition as you see the beams or strobes move or pulsate from a distance. While there’s a fairy garden type of area you can walk through, a blend of motion creativity with something like Mirror Mirror could’ve made for a more unforgettable experience. Even still, the big finale of the pulsating tree brings everything together.

Overall, Resonate is an incredibly immersive and dazzling journey that has imagery right out of an arthouse sci-fi. While there could have been more interaction during the experience itself, there’s no doubt that Resonate is an experience that cannot be missed, especially in its final week.

Verdict: ★★★★1/2

Name of show: Resonate

Venue: Adelaide Botanic Garden

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: $42

Dates: Mon 31 July – Sun 6 August

Header image: Moment Factory, Article photography: Austin Frape