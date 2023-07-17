It’s not often that you get to see the composer of two of the most popular indie movies of the 2010s make their way to Adelaide during a light festival! Musician, composer, producer, and Mercury Prize winner Daniel Lopatin – aka Oneohtrix Point Never – has made a name for himself producing mesmerising tunes. As part of the Illuminate Adelaide program, Oneohtix Point Never has brought his synth-wave music to the Hindley Street Music Hall with support act CORIN.

Starting off the show at the venue formerly known as HQ, CORIN brought the crowd’s attention with hauntingly beautiful sounds. The Filipina-Australian electronic producer, composer, and performer premiered her newest album, Lux Aeterna at the Illuminate Adelaide event, offering a unique experience across 40+ minutes. The artist brought together a mix of piano, synthesiser, and vocals. In conjunction with the tunes, a series of intriguing visusailsers were projected on a screen behind CORIN, while strobe lights accompanied specific notes or beats. As a starting point for the show, CORIN definitely brought an engaging performance and warmed up the crowd for what was to come.

For most people in the EDM scene, Oneohtrix Point Never may be best known for albums such as Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, or creating remixes of songs from The Weeknd. However, those in the film scene, especially the A24 fandom, Lopatin would be known for creating the scores of the Safdie Brothers’ movies Good Time and Uncut Gems. Does this mean that this show and Illuminate Adelaide have certified A24 vibes? I’d say so! While Oneohtrix Point Never didn’t perform tracks from either soundtrack, which would’ve been incredible, especially to see the confused reactions of Robert Pattinson or Adam Sandler appearing on the visualisers, the performance was still as electrifying as ever. The sounds blended together soaring orchestral tones with new-age electronic sounds, comparable to the works of Tangerine Dream. Similar to CORIN, a series of flashing lights complimented specific notes or feelings, with one beam being more powerful than the next. We even got to see an improvisational performance as an encore, proving just how skilled Lopatin is at his craft.

Overall, Oneohtrix Point Never and CORIN provided a technicolour spectacle to the Hindley Street Music Hall, bringing a unique and dazzling experience for a mid-July Sunday evening. If you ever have the chance to see Oneohtrix Point Never and/ or CORIN when they make their way back to Adelaide, I’d absolutely recommend the performances. Jus be mindful that the strobe lights might be overwhelming for some viewers.

Verdict: ★★★★

Name of show: Oneohtrix Point Never

Venue: Hindley Street Music Hall

Date: July 16, 2023

Duration: 3 hrs 20 mins

Header image: Jane Barlow, Article photography: Austin Frape