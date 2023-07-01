Direct from its Montreal premiere, Mirror Mirror is a dazzling experience of interactive technology and colours, inviting you to discover and embrace your own creativity. Right from the beginning, you’re given a choice to enter Mirror Mirror between three different doors. While each door leads to a unique path in the exhibition, you’ll still get to explore each room across the 60 minutes.

Which door would you enter? As always, we’ll share some highlights of the Mirror Mirror experience, as well as some photography from yours truly!

Forest of Echos

Can’t go wrong with lasers and mirrors! The refractions of the coloured beams created a very dazzling experience, emulating unique patterns. At first, the group and I were concerned that it’d lead to a mirror maze, but we shortly found that we could freely move across the space.

Memory Storage

One of the more shared experiences of Mirror Mirror is Memory Storage. With strobing lights across bars, the show also emulates memories and experiences by sharing mysterious phrases. But then you realise they come from a barcode you can scan where you can type in phrases, which will appear on display. But be creative with what memories you associate with! Just keep in mind that there’ll more than likely be younger audiences around, so tread lightly with what you type in. Saw a few questionable choices on rotation!

Moon & Cloud

What do you mean I created a highlight of this part of the exhibition to share this picture? Anyway, when you flow down the stream of consciousness provided by the 30-foot-long River of Time and move past streamed curtains, you get to see a 3D full moon in the sky. Different lights refract off of the sphere, making for an atmospheric experience.

Mirrors of Tomorrow

One of the more engaging parts of the experience is the interactive mirrors and getting to play with augmented reality. Through multiple-choice, animation, and self-exploration, you get to choose specific patterns or images and strike poses with pictures. Plus, everyone gets to see what you’re doing on the other side. You’re also encouraged to take a Terras card at the end of the experience, which associates with the symbol you choose at the start of the experience. I personally chose a flower, which lead to a wonderful statement of personal growth and beauty.

Overall, Mirror Mirror is a dazzling display of lights, colours, and action. With a wide variety of interactive activities and a unique blend of augmented creativity, I can definitely recommend catching Mirror Mirror during the Illuminate Adelaide season. There is an epilepsy warning at the beginning of the show, so if you or a loved one are sensitive to flashing lights, it’d be advised to take that into consideration.

Verdict: ★★★★1/2

Name of show: Mirror Mirror

Venue: Illuminate Pavillion @ Victoria Square

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: $39.00 – $49.00 (Groups of 4 $36.00 – $46.00)

Dates: Sat 1 July – Sun 30 July

Tickets are available here.

Header image: Moment Factory, Article photography: Austin Frape