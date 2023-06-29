Every budding zoologist knows that the many mysteries of the animal kingdom are revealed just as the moon appears.

We had the absolute pleasure of attending the Adelaide Zoo in their after-hours adventure, as part of Illuminate Adelaide’s 2023 program. The Light Ceatures are back once again, spreading across the Zoo with neon-coloured trees and animals. During the 60 minute experience, the team introduces a variety of mammals, birds, sea creatures, and projection rooms. While most of the real animals were sleeping, there was a surprise appearance from some feisty pelicans. Fingers crossed they weren’t disturbed. Here are four highlights (pun intended?) from Light Creatures.

The Falcon

Right out of the gate, we’re introduced to The Falcon. Appearing in multiple colours, The Falcon spreads its wings, and… okay, it doesn’t quite fly, but you get the chance to see them in motion. It’ll definitely make for some good Instagram story and post coverage!

Underwater Wonderland

For some immersive submersion, the Underwater Wonderland greets the crowd with glowing jellyfish in the skyline. The electrifying creatures produce a wide variety of colours, which will once again make for some good story material. Nearby, there’s an Anglerfish and a couple of other surprises.

Panda Playtime

As to be expected from the Adelaide Zoo, we are given some giant pandas. Out on display, we have Wang Wang and Fu Ni (presumably) rocking back and forth, with one sitting and another on its back. Sounds like the life. Surrounding the giant jumbo pandas are some glowing bamboo.

Cahaya the Tiger

The real star of the show is Cahaya the Tiger. In a surprise, the tiger came to life, with the help of Adelaide Zoo/ Illuminate Adelaide team members. With sound effects and a unique motion, if the crowd times it right, they’ll get to interact with a very friendly and well-performed glowing tiger. Just pay no attention to the person behind the curtain!

Overall, Light Creatures is an atmospheric adventure for all ages. There was definitely enjoyment and fun from the audience, so I’d definitely recommend going with your kids. It’d definitely be advised to keep an eye out for weather conditions before booking the experience.

Verdict: ★★★★☆

Name of show: Light Creatures

Venue: Adelaide Zoo

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: $27.00 – $31.00 (Groups of 4 $96.00 – $111.00)

Dates: Thu 29 June – Sun 23 July

Tickets are available here.

Header image: Frankie The Creative, Article photography: Austin Frape