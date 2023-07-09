A global phenomenon for the past thirty years, the inflatable mazes of UK-based Architects of Air have transported audiences of all ages from around the world to alternate realms of the not-quite natural.

In the exhibition’s Australian premiere, the latest installment in the series of installations is Arborialis. The exhibition provides a wonderland that illuminates canopies and trunks of forests around the world. Once you’ve got your shoes off and await the team to close/ open the lock-in chambers, you’re given the chance to explore.

Featuring a soundtrack straight from various ecosystems across the world, Arborialis provides a labyrinth to wander and explore in the twists and turns of each branch of the Luminarium. Each room provides different colours, mixes of lights, shapes, and patterns.

Overall, Arborialis is definitely an engaging labyrinth and an intriguing piece of ingenuity. In the 20-30 minutes you’re given to properly explore the whole experience, Arborialis will work with a planned night out, especially with Base Camp right next door.

Verdict: ★★★★

Name of show: Architects of Air: Arborialis

Venue: Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka

Duration: 20 mins

Tickets: $18.00 (Groups of 4 $15.00)

Dates: Sun 09 – Sun 23 July

Tickets are available here.

Header image: Jane Barlow, Article photography: Austin Frape