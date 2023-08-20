WIN A Share Of $500 With The ICS Super Siren!

With Spring just around the corner, it’s almost time to spruce things up around the home!

The team at ICS knows that some jobs around the home might need a little bit of a boost!

So ICS Scaffolding is giving you the chance to WIN a share of $500 to help around the home with the

ICS Super Siren!

Every day for the next two weeks, we’ll blast the ICS Super Siren through your speakers!

When you hear it, text in “ICS Scaffolding” + your Full Name + what you’d use the cash for around your home to 0428 927 927 and Tayla could be calling you!

There’s 2 lots of $250 up for grabs!

So keep a listen out for the ICS Super Siren for your chance to WIN!