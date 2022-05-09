The true force of the millions of Star Wars fans around the world has been put under control yet again with a new trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show officially released.

The show is set to drop on Disney Plus on the the 27th of May, 2022 where the beloved protagonist who hails from Stewjon and mentors Luke Skywalker will dazzle the TV screens of all those under the control of the force.

After a 15-year hiatus, Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, transporting viewers back down memory lane with his intensely expressive actions, swift lightsaber skills, and his magnificently groomed beard.

Our newest dose of Stormtrooper-beating, lightsaber-wielding action showcased the once unknown timeline between trilogies, taking place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The show will tie loose ends and will establish what happened in the years following Revenge of the Sith, highlight the mentorship of Obi-Wan towards a grown Luke Skywalker.

The thrilling trailer boasts impressive visual quality, displaying the massive multi-universe world that the Jedis must face.

The entire Star Wars community across the globe are currently basking in the hype surrounding the show as they are impressed to what the trailer has shown. Perhaps the new program following Obi-Wan Kenobi’s journey could be a return to Star Wars’ ‘glory days’ which solidified its iconic status. This is what we’ll soon find out.

The brand new trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show can be seen below