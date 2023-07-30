Are you ready to take the leap of faith and find love? Fresh927 understands first impressions matter and we want to help you find the person of your dreams. Luckily for you, Fresh927 has a speed dating opportunity for you!

Picture this: You and your mystery date, cruising through the streets in the ALL NEW Kona! No awkward silences as our talented hosts will break the ice with icebreaker games and conversation prompts.

So, if you are single, ready to mingle, and up for an outrageous adventure don’t miss your chance to join Hyun-date.

Remember, love, might just be a car ride away! Register down below

*Participants must be free Monday 7th August from 6-7.30 pm

**Participants must consent to photography/videography of them on the night for Fresh927 socials