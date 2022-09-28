This morning, Ryan Reynolds gave us some news regarding the long awaited Deadpool 3, which is expected to arrive in late 2024.

For his socials, Ryan threw in a cameo in his update video of what’s to come for the merc with the mouth.

That’s right, Ryan’s Aviation American Gin makes a cameo! Also, some crew member named Hugh walks around in the background while Ryan’s doing a take. Pretty unprofessional!

Of course, the big announcement is that Hugh Jackman is returning once again as Wolverine for Deadpool 3! This is both exciting and intriguing, considering how 2017’s Logan was Hugh’s swan song for his iconic portrayal of the character, in the most depressing and excellent way. However, as Deadpool 2 introduced time travel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started delving into the multiverse, there’ll more than likely be universe-hopping, fourth wall-breaking shenanigans. All the while, Wade Wilson will probably yell dick and/ or pop culture jokes at James Howlett’s scowling face.

Deadpool 3 will be integrated into Disney’s MCU after the 2019 20th Century Fox Acquisition, which included all the X-Men mutant characters. However, the movie will retain the other two movies’ R-Rating, or MA 15+ in Australia, for some reason. The director for the movie is Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Ryan on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Also, in a bizarre coincidence, Levy brought in Hugh as a cameo in Night at the Museum 3 almost 10 years ago, where he did a Wolverine gag. So this is clearly a match made in heaven! Hopefully this time, Wolverine will actually wear the yellow and blue suit while Deadpool calls him The Greatest Showman or something.

Deadpool 3 is expected for a September release in 2024, so time to start counting down for the ultimate team-up from our favourite veteran X-Men actors! It’s bound to be better than X-Men Origins: Wolverine… right?