Who is Pnau? the Australian dance/pop band from Australia has had worldwide success, you may know them from beloved songs including ‘Go Bang’ or ‘Chameleon’ but Pnau has also produced tracks including Robbie Williams, Ellie Goulding, Groove Armada and Mika.

According to the band, Pnau is pronounced ‘pah-nyeow’ riming with a meow, but according to the 2 members of our brekkie crew, it’s pronounced ‘Pyin-now’ stating they met one of PNAU’s cousins in the Pancake kitchen who confirmed the pronunciation. Davo does not believe the story, so who do you believe?

Listen all week to Fresh927 Brekkie for your chance to win Spin Off tickets!