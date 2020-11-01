2020 has not really gone to plan, from anyone. From early tragedies to the pandemic, you’d think it would be a year to forget, wouldn’t you?

Well, spare a thought for Adelaide’s year 12 students. For most of them it should have been a year that they will remember forever. Instead it has been full of lessons over Zoom, home tests and not being able to see your best mates every day. On top of everything, this year’s annual Schoolies festival – a rite of passage for school leavers since age eternal – had to be cancelled this year.

No festival doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate, though. We want to give our 2020 school leavers the party they deserve!

Fresh 92.7 presents: Home-Schoolies.

We’ll take your house party from primitive to professional, with all the food, games and decorations you could possibly want! All you’ll have to do is party responsibly and COVID-Safe, of course. We want to make this a positive end to the year that all school leavers deserve.

The grand prize winner will receive an incredible party package delivered straight to their door by the Fresh 92.7 Street Team. We’ll provide:

Enough delicious hot food for all your guests (thanks to an exciting station partner to be revealed soon!)

Decorations and party games

Energy drinks and water

And hand hygiene supplies to keep your party COVID-Safe!

Two runner ups will also receive a package including takeaway food, energy drinks and water, and hand hygiene to give your house party the edge.

No matter what the school, no matter where the party, Fresh could be coming to your house! We’ll bring the party, all you’ll have to do is relax and celebrate the end of an intense year with your mates.

Tell us about your Home Schoolies party below to win! Entries close 5pm ACST, Thursday November 12th – we’ll announce the winner in Brekky with Loz & Thomo, Friday November 13th.

However you celebrate your Home Schoolies, please make sure you do so safely, responsibly, and taking the necessary steps to keep you, your friends and family COVID-Safe.

We’ve got plenty more plans to help you all celebrate the end of Year 12, so make sure you’ve entered this competition and listen on air to find out what else is in store!

