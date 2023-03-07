By Liliana Burges

Are you ready to dance under the stars in the brisk open air, all while belting your favourite dance anthems from the 70s, 80s, 90s and Millennium? The award-winning musical display, History of House, presented by Andrew Kay and Gluttony, dives deep into your memories with an astounding display of dance classics ranging through the ages. The ARIA-nominated DJ Groove Terminator accompanied by the world-class Soweto Gospel Choir crafted a dance explosive performance like no other.

The show commenced with a throwback to the 70s showcasing some unforgettable disco classics, then extended to the fierce synthesised sounds of the 80s. A highlight of the show, however, was undoubtedly the lively dance masterpieces of the 90s. Complemented by the striking notes of the choir, the energy in the space was electric and the dance floor was no doubt bursting!

If you’re looking for an exhilarating night, bound to get you dancing and tapping into memories of the millennium you forgot you had, History of House is a performance not to be missed.

