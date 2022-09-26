Here’s our first terrifying look at The Last of Us series!

Here’s our first terrifying look at The Last of Us series!

If anyone’s clamoring for a new post-apocolyptic show after The Walking Dead‘s conclusion, The Last of Us might be the new fix!

Based on the Naughty Dog video game series, The Last of Us is an upcoming series from HBO Max. Neil Druckmann, who created the games, is a Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, and Director with Craig Mazin, who penned HBO’s Chernyobol miniseries.

Judging by the trailer, Druckmann has painstakingly incorporated the game’s cinematic-looking environments and the terrifying zombies. Hopefully, we’ll get an entire sequence dedicated to looting! The trailer’s use of Alone and Forsaken by Hank Williams and The Drifting Cowboys helps convey the western feeling and the game’s themes. Have a look at the trailer below!

Similar to the games, the show takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a zombie outbreak. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ellie Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The series will also have Gabriel Luna (True Detective) as Joel’s younger brother and former soldier, Tommy, Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as resistance leader Marlene, and Anna Torv (Fringe) as Tess, a smuggler and fellow hardened survivor. Also featured are Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Sarah, Joel’s 14-year-old daughter, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as fan favourite survivalist, Bill, Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley, and Jeffrey Pierce (The Last of Us video games) as Perry.

The Last of Us will premiere on BINGE in 2023.