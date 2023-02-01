Here is the STACKED lineup for Groovin’ The Moo 2023!

The music festival season continues strong in South Australia, with the announcement of the incredible lineup for this year’s Groovin’ The Moo dropping today!

Right off the bat, it’s time to focus on Right Here, Right Now as Fatboy Slim is one of the main headliners, along with Aussie icon Amy Shark and British indie group Alt-J!

For all you Aussie indie lovers, Ball Park Music is also joining in on the fun, along with Adelaide duo Teenage Joans, Ocean Alley, Slowly Slowly, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads and so much more.

Joining the international artists are US rapper Skepta, Denzel Curry, Laurel, Omar Apollo, Sophie May, and R&B star BBNO$.

Adelaide will be the first Groovin The Moo pit stop in the Australian tour, with Maitland NSW following shortly after, then going to Canberra ACT, Bendigo VIC, Sunshine Coast QLD, and finishing in early May with Bunbury, WA.

Groovin’ The Moo will be at Wayville on Fri 21 April, so get your group chats and risque outfits ready!

Ticket sales will go live on February 7 here, have a look at the full list below!

Alt-J

Amy Shark

Ball Park Music

Barkaa

BBNO$

The Chats

Choomba

Confidence Man

Denzel Curry

Eliza Rose

Fatboy Slim

Laurel

Luude

Ocean Alley

Omar Apollo

Royel Otis

Skegss

Skepta

Slayyyter

Slowly Slowly

Sophie May

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Hosts: Lex and Pookie