The music festival season continues strong in South Australia, with the announcement of the incredible lineup for this year’s Groovin’ The Moo dropping today!
Right off the bat, it’s time to focus on Right Here, Right Now as Fatboy Slim is one of the main headliners, along with Aussie icon Amy Shark and British indie group Alt-J!
For all you Aussie indie lovers, Ball Park Music is also joining in on the fun, along with Adelaide duo Teenage Joans, Ocean Alley, Slowly Slowly, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads and so much more.
Joining the international artists are US rapper Skepta, Denzel Curry, Laurel, Omar Apollo, Sophie May, and R&B star BBNO$.
Adelaide will be the first Groovin The Moo pit stop in the Australian tour, with Maitland NSW following shortly after, then going to Canberra ACT, Bendigo VIC, Sunshine Coast QLD, and finishing in early May with Bunbury, WA.
Groovin’ The Moo will be at Wayville on Fri 21 April, so get your group chats and risque outfits ready!
Ticket sales will go live on February 7 here, have a look at the full list below!
Alt-J
Amy Shark
Ball Park Music
Barkaa
BBNO$
The Chats
Choomba
Confidence Man
Denzel Curry
Eliza Rose
Fatboy Slim
Laurel
Luude
Ocean Alley
Omar Apollo
Royel Otis
Skegss
Skepta
Slayyyter
Slowly Slowly
Sophie May
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Teenage Dads
Teenage Joans
Hosts: Lex and Pookie