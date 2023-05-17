Search
Davo, Tom and Callum spoke with the Community Champion Award winner, Georgi, ahead of the 2023 Help Awards!

The HELP Awards is all about recognising and giving back to those people who do so much in our communities to selflessly help others. 

HELP us recognise more amazing achievements and community heroes in South Australia – nominate someone/group/yourself for a HELP Award https://www.thehelpawards.com.au/nominate 

Listen to the full interview on the podcast:

https://omny.fm/shows/fresh/dt-c-georgi-thomas-from-the-mustard-seed-project/embed

