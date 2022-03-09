Hello there! We’ve got our first glimpse at Obi-Wan Kenobi

Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time…a long time…

That’s right. Ewan McGregor is back as our favourite Jedi turned Hermit Obi-Wan Kenobi, who hasn’t stepped into the boots since all the way back in 2005, and Disney has finally given us a glimpse at the brand new limited series. The nerd in me is screaming rn.

Set between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, we find Obi-Wan watching over a young Luke Skywalker, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it seems we’ll be going on a bit of an adventure. Hayden Christensen is also set to reprise his role as Darth Vader AKA Anakin Skywalker. Tell you what, I can’t wait for that little reunion.

Obi-Wan Kenobi drops on Disney+ on May 25. You can catch the trailer below.

Photo: Entertainment Weekly/Lucasfilm