The Wooden Boat festival down at Goolwa is coming this weekend from the 29th-30th of April! A not-for-profit community event held at the historic River Port of Goolwa including music, food, wine, movie viewings and sailing races!



Tasting Australia has officially kicked off after their opening night later night. The festivities are due to continue until the 7th of May. The town square – the main hub of the event in Victoria Square – has been decked out and has a bunch of local food vendors set up, including Caroclub, Taco Cartel and Lukomades. There are also so many more events over the next week such as Pizza Parties at Lot 100, tapas and beer at Merrymaker rooftop bar and so much more! So if you love your food and drink check out tastingaustralia.com.au or click here to get their full program!



Vintage and Vinyl is this weekend at Sidewood Estate!! Tomorrow is the day for our 18+ guests and Sunday is for the whole family! Enjoy fresh wood oven pizzas, a grape stomping competition, free glitter bar, DJ Driller and more! This is going to be huge (but not warm) so rug up and let’s have a ripper day!