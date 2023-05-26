CLARE VALLEY GOURMET WEEK | FRIDAY 19TH MAY – SUNDAY 28TH MAY

Set in the stunning Clare Valley, one of the country’s most quintessentially Australian wine regions, this event turns the spotlight on: spectacular and award winning local wines and produce; celebrated chefs from across Australia; and features a diverse entertainment line-up not to be missed.

Callum Hann, Duncan Welgemoed and Jake Kellie are just some of the names pairing up with Clare Valley wineries and venues to create bespoke food theatre experiences, with unique events on offer like Arke legend, Jake Kellie cooking over fire with Jim Barry Wines in their spectacular vineyard ‘Armagh Hut’.

Clare Valley Gourmet Week

Where: Various

When: Friday 19th May – Sunday 28th May 2023

Price: Various

Book: Click here

BURNING OF THE BARRELS AT ELDREDGE WINES | SATURDAY 27TH MAY

Clare Valley Gourmet’s hottest event will undoubtedly be Eldredge Wine’s Burning of the Barrels night. The free, family-friendly event on Saturday May 27, marks the end of the grape vintage – the picking, harvesting and crushing has been done for another year, and Cellar Door and Events Manager, Skye Eldredge, said the Burning of the Barrels signified “putting the vines to bed”.

For the second consecutive year, the hugely spectacular bonfire will be lit at dusk, with two ex-Bluechip Shiraz barrels precariously placed on top of a ten-foot-high pile of pallets and wood. Eldredge’s have all the essentials for huddling around a fire – with plenty of wine and hearty comfort food available for purchase and marshmallow toasting sticks for the kids.

Clare Valley’s local music legends, Paul and Andy will be playing until late.

Eldredge Wines Gourmet Week Celebration

Where: 659A Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully

When: Saturday 27th May

Price: Free

Book: Click here (must book)

HEAVY HORSE FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 27TH – SUNDAY 28TH MAY

A great free fun day out for horse lovers, the inaugural South Australian Heavy Horse festival arrives at Wirrina Cove Holiday Park on May 27 and 28 this year

All manner of large workhorses – Clydesdale, Shire, Percheron, Suffolk Punch, Friesian, Haflinger, Highland Pony, Gypsy Cob, Fjord & Drum Horses – will take part in a great mixture of modern and traditional horse events to celebrate these gentle giants and the role they have played in building Australia.

Heavy Horse Festival

Where: Wirrina Cove Holiday Park, 199 Paradise Dr, Wirrina Cove SA 5204

When: May 27 + 28

More info: Click here

To ease your DnB needs Fresh Off the Block Artist V O E are playing a headline show at fat controller tomorrow night

Tickets are available through Oz Tix

V O E • #TheCollectiveDnB Tickets at Fat Controller (Adelaide, SA) on Saturday, 27 May 2023 (oztix.com.au)

✅ Saturday May 27

✅ Fat Controller

✅ Doors at 10pm

✅ BYO trigger fingers



We’re unbelievably proud of our Adelaide DnB duo, V O E and can’t wait to host them at Fat Controller this month before they shoot off for a wild EU/UK tour which will see them perform at massive events like Blackout, Rampage Open Air and Let It Roll.



Expect a night of stunning live vocals, thumping bass and keytar solos. This will be unlike anything you’ve seen before so let’s get behind our local export and strap in for a good old hometown throwdown!



See you in the dance xo