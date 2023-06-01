Search
OZ COMIC CON | SATURDAY 3RD JUNE – SUNDAY 4TH JUNE 

Oz Comic-Con is a huge convention focused on comic books and related forms of pop culture entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and video games. This worldwide sensation is landing in Aus once again, bringing some incredible guests over the seas this year. 

Become overwhelmed by stardom as special guests such as Emily Swallow, the Armourer in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Abby Trott, Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba and JusZ Cosplay join the growing lineup. 

Oz Comic Con 
Where: Adelaide Showgrounds, Goodwood Rd, Wayville 
When: Saturday 3rd June – Sunday 4th June 10am – 4:30pm 
Price: $37.50 
Book: Click here 

DARK LAGER FESTIVAL | FRIDAY 2ND – SUNDAY 4TH JUNE 2023 

If you’re a dark beer lover, then you might know that breweries all over Australia hold dark beer festivals. But now it’s South Australia’s turn to shine the spotlight on dark lagers, with beer styles like Schwarzbier, Dunkel, and Doppleblock in the spotlight.  

For the occasion, Brightstar Brewing is releasing a Dopplebock, as well as collaborating with local suppliers AMSAT character malts, Kyneton hop garden and Fevero to create the first 100% all-South Aussie ingredient dark lager.  

Dark Lager Festival 
Where: Brightstar Brewing, 35-37 Stirling St, Thebarton 
When: Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th June 
Price: Free 
Register: Click here 

SIMPSONS RAVE ADELAIDE 

You’re invited to a night in Springfield for our SIMPSONS RAVE! 

  • Simpson Themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot 
  • Simpsons Visuals 
  • Simpsons Giveaways 

SIMPSONS-THEMED DRINKS: 

Marge-a-rita 

Flaming Moe 

Buzz Cola 

FREE STUFF 

Free Doughnut Wall 

Free Yellow Glitter Bar 

Free Yellow Glow Sticks 

Dress code: THE SIMPSONS 

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/simpsons-rave-adelaide-tickets-515431297887

The best Simpsons-inspired outfit wins a prize! 

