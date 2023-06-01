OZ COMIC CON | SATURDAY 3RD JUNE – SUNDAY 4TH JUNE
Oz Comic-Con is a huge convention focused on comic books and related forms of pop culture entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and video games. This worldwide sensation is landing in Aus once again, bringing some incredible guests over the seas this year.
Become overwhelmed by stardom as special guests such as Emily Swallow, the Armourer in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Abby Trott, Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba and JusZ Cosplay join the growing lineup.
Oz Comic Con
Where: Adelaide Showgrounds, Goodwood Rd, Wayville
When: Saturday 3rd June – Sunday 4th June 10am – 4:30pm
Price: $37.50
Book: Click here
DARK LAGER FESTIVAL | FRIDAY 2ND – SUNDAY 4TH JUNE 2023
If you’re a dark beer lover, then you might know that breweries all over Australia hold dark beer festivals. But now it’s South Australia’s turn to shine the spotlight on dark lagers, with beer styles like Schwarzbier, Dunkel, and Doppleblock in the spotlight.
For the occasion, Brightstar Brewing is releasing a Dopplebock, as well as collaborating with local suppliers AMSAT character malts, Kyneton hop garden and Fevero to create the first 100% all-South Aussie ingredient dark lager.
Dark Lager Festival
Where: Brightstar Brewing, 35-37 Stirling St, Thebarton
When: Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th June
Price: Free
Register: Click here
SIMPSONS RAVE ADELAIDE
You’re invited to a night in Springfield for our SIMPSONS RAVE!
- Simpson Themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot
- Simpsons Visuals
- Simpsons Giveaways
SIMPSONS-THEMED DRINKS:
Marge-a-rita
Flaming Moe
Buzz Cola
FREE STUFF
Free Doughnut Wall
Free Yellow Glitter Bar
Free Yellow Glow Sticks
Dress code: THE SIMPSONS
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/simpsons-rave-adelaide-tickets-515431297887
The best Simpsons-inspired outfit wins a prize!