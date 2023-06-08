RHINO ROOM COMEDY NIGHT:

James McCann features the Adelaide Comedy Showcase on June 9th hosted by Emily Grace supported by some of the funniest comedians in Adelaide.

TICKETS ARE $29 AND AVAILABLE ON EVENTBRITE

IT’S WORLD GIN DAY ON 10TH JUNE.

COCKTAILS ON CANVAS AT BRIGHTSTAR BREWING | SATURDAY 10 JUNE



Celebrate World Gin Day with ‘Cocktails on Canvas’ at Brightstar Brewing. For an unforgettable night, experienced instructor, Paula, will lead you step-by-step through the process of painting one of our signature beer and gin cocktails on canvas. Painting or creative experience is not required, anyone can do it!

For drinks choose between the Heavenly Nectar; Plumberliner G&T Brightstar Punch; Stoutini or Grapefruit Berliner G&T.

Tickets include one Brightstar cocktail and the provision of paint, canvas and brushes. Food and further drinks will be available for purchase on the night.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.

THE HIGHWAY BOILER ROOM 3

The highways are having their 3rd instalment of the Boiler Room sets. They turn the beer garden into a dancefloor with the DJs in the Centre of the chaos. It’s such a good vibe

.

I have my ticket! FOTB artists The Lunar Society will be playing a late set. Other acts include up-and-comer Tommy G, DJ Checkers and Nine one one.

Kicking off at 7 pm Sunday Tickets are $20 but if you pre-purchase you get 2 x south ave seltzers on arrival.

Tickets are available here:

DAY DANCE | SUNDAY 11TH JUNE

McLaren Vale’s favourite long weekend winery festival, Day Dance, is BACK and is expanding it’s line up to four epic wineries. Woodstock Winery and Simon Hackett Winery are returning for 2022, as well as two newcomers – Coriole Winery and Paxton Winery.

Find out more here.

Coastal Sounds returns with music along 10km of Adelaide’s shoreline this June long weekend

After a 2-year hiatus, the much-loved and free Coastal Sounds event will return with live music along 10km of Adelaide’s coastline on Monday 12th of June.

Arguably Adelaide’s longest music event (for distance), Coastal Sounds features 17 live performances in 8 beautiful beachside locations in West Beach, Henley Beach, Grange, Semaphore Park’s Point Malcolm including a closing sunset session on the Semaphore Surf Life Saving Club deck overlooking the coast.

With no stages or speakers, each act will share its music with the coast as their backdrop in 8 selected walkways, reserves, shelters, and amphitheatres stretching along Adelaide’s shoreline.

DOGGY DAY AT CHALK HILL | MONDAY 12 JUNE

Whether you’ve got a wine pup or a distillery dog, Chalk Hill is having a doggy day out for your furry friend. There’s live music all weekend long.