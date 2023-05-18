HEAPS GOOD GUIDE:

Starts on Thu, 25 May 2023 7:30 PM ACST

At A Mansion In The Dark is a brand new dance double bill presented at the historic Carclew house, premiering two new works by emerging choreographers Fern Mines and Alix Kuijpers. This show sees the ambitious cultivation of a team of 16 emerging creatives and performers from across South Australia in an effort to create a space for young voices to be highlighted and engaged. Over a 3-week development process, these two new works The Quadrille (Mines) and Cowl (Kuijpers), explore different facets of what it means to be human, whilst showcasing the next generation of innovators in the Adelaide contemporary dance sector.

This project has been supported by our roles as Carclew Sharehouse Residents and by Alix Kuijpers’ role as Dance Hub SA’s Associate Artist for 2023 and has been conceived from the pure determination of the creatives involved. If you wish to support the project further and have the means, we will have donation links that will be available throughout the evening, with all profits going towards compensation for the artists involved.

T﻿he Quadrille by Fern Mines

In the glittering world of Regency society, the annual ball is the pinnacle of social events. As the music plays and the candles flicker, the guests engage in a dance of flirtation, intrigue, and hidden agendas. For those caught in an era in which radical new ideas were clashing with the conventional thinking of the past, the ballroom is their battlefield. As the night unfolds, the characters engage in a dance of deception, hiding their true selves behind masks of propriety. Flirting, scheming, and exchanging secrets, they navigate a world of societal expectations, while daring to be true to themselves. As the Quadrille continues, a dance of intrigue and subversion unfolds, revealing hidden truths and unexpected surprises in a night that could change their lives forever. Inspired by characters seen in the classic Jane Austen novels who challenge societal norms such as the witty and intelligent Elizabeth Bennet. This work will transform the Carclew ballroom into a Regency Era ball. Bringing all the passion, romance and intrigue of period dramas into a new immersive dance theatre work.

C﻿owl by Alix Kuijpers

“I see now the virtue in madness, for this country knows no law nor any boundary. I pity the poor shades confined to the Euclidean prison that is sanity”. Selfishness, selflessness, they want to be good and the fear of becoming evil, what happens when these ideas become not just theories but tangible compulsions? Drawing inspiration from the concepts and philosophies of the graphic novel Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth and the world of Batman, this new dance work aims to extract questions of the collective consciousness through the abstraction of the caped crusader and his famous rogue’s gallery. This work will present a significant sonic and intellectual collaboration between Alix Kuijpers, Thomas Byrne and Oliver Byrne, whose passion for this media has been and inseparable part of their 22 years of friendship. Watch as the Carclew house and grounds slip into psychosis in a new spectacle of dance theatre.

Join us on the 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th of May at 7:30 pm at The Ballroom at Carclew.

P﻿roudly Supported by Carclew and Dance Hub SA.

This show contains adult themes. Parental guidance is advised.

Buy tickets Here!

ABBA DANCING QUEENS DRAG LUNCH | SUNDAY 21ST MAY

It’s the ULTIMATE immersive brunch led by these fabulous Drag Queens to give you all the ABBA vibes and show you the best moves. Think lashes, lipstick and dancing queens! Brush up on your lyrics to Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know and S.O.S, as these are just a few of the melodies you can expect to be belting out.

Floaty whites, dungarees and fancy dress are highly encouraged so come as a Dancing Queen, Disco Divas or even Drag Queens – the best costumes will score some fabulous prizes!

ABBA Dancing QUEENS Drag Lunch

When: Sunday 21st May 10.30am-12.30pm

Where: 6 East Terrace, Adelaide

Price: $60

Book: Click here

INDOFEST | SUNDAY 21ST MAY

Get ready Adelaide, this is your chance to experience the vibrant and electric atmosphere that Indonesia has at this year’s Indofest Adelaide. Since 2004, the Adelaide Indofest has set the city alight with dynamic sights, sounds and enticing flavours.

The Adelaide Indofest is a free and family-friendly event that presents an exciting program of traditional and contemporary Indonesian music and dance. Along with children’s dance and craft workshops, cooking demonstrations, a marketplace and exhibitions representing the regional diversity of the Indonesian archipelago.

IndoFest

Where: Pinky Flat, War Memorial Drive, Adelaide

When: Sunday the 21st of May 1-am – 4pm

Cost: Free entry

More info: Click here

CLARE VALLEY GOURMET WEEK | FRIDAY 19TH MAY – SUNDAY 28TH MAY

Clare Valley SCA Gourmet Week. Kerri Thompson of Wines by KT with Marnie Roberts of Matriarch and Rogue pictured in Clare. Picture Matt Turner.

Set in the stunning Clare Valley, one of the country’s most quintessentially Australian wine regions, this event turns the spotlight on; spectacular and award-winning local wines and produce; profiles celebrated chefs from across Australia; and features a diverse entertainment line-up not to be missed.

Callum Hann, Duncan Welgemoed and Jake Kellie are just some of the names pairing up with Clare Valley wineries and venues to create bespoke food theatre experiences, with unique events on offer like Arke legend, Jake Kellie cooking over fire with Jim Barry Wines in their spectacular vineyard ‘Armagh Hut’.

Clare Valley Gourmet Week

Where: Various

When: Friday 19th May – Sunday 28th May 2023

Price: Various

Book: Click here