Search
Home

LAST WEEKEND OF CABARET FESTIVAL  

So make sure if you wanted to catch any of these incredible shows and acts – this is the last weekend of the festival. Get in quick.  

‘TUNES IN JUNE’ | EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT IN JUNE 

Adelaide Central Market is gearing up to bring you a fantastic winter series that will set the perfect tone for your weekends. 

Get ready for ‘Tunes in June’ – a delightful combination of jazz and wine that will leave you wanting more. As the sun sets, you can settle in and indulge in the soulful melodies of Adelaide’s finest jazz bands, all while sipping on some exquisite French wine. 

For five consecutive Friday nights in June, Jazz in Cheek, Mélange à Trois, and Pamplemousse will grace the stage, captivating audiences with their incredible talent. To complement the music, the pop-up wine bar ‘Impromptu’ will be on hand, serving up a selection of fine wines to tantalise your taste buds. 

Tunes in June 
Where: Adelaide Central Market, 44-60 Gouger St, Adelaide 
When: From 6pm to 8:30pm every Friday night in June. 
Price: Free 
For more information, click here. 

(MAIN FEATURE) WINTER BEER FEST | 24 JUNE 

The Lighthouse Wharf Hotel, nestled in the heart of the Port, is hosting the Winter Beer Fest this weekend. The annual family-friendly event attracts locals and not-so-locals alike to the beachside venue, providing guests will the opportunity to taste a variety of locally brewed craft beers. 

This year, there will be lots of SA craft brewers with all their latest dark beers including Big Shed, Uraidla, Shapeshifter, PirateLife, Little Bang and more. There will be delicious food. They’ll have yummy beef brisket rolls, burgers, loaded fries, oozy cheesy garlic bread and more – just all the winter goodies to go with the drinks. 

Winter Beer Fest 
Where: The Lighthouse Wharf Hotel, 1 Commercial Road, Port Adelaide 
When: Saturday 24 June 2022, 12:00pm – 12:00am 
Price: Entry is free 
More info: Click here 

DISNEY ON ICE | 23-25 JUNE 

It’s the wonder we all grew up with – from the utter joy of Mickey and Minnie Mouse to the intergalactic adventures of Buzz Lightyear and Woody and the epic tale of Elsa and Anna in Frozen, to the bravery of Moana and the magical worlds of The Little MermaidBeauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more.  

In 2023 this wonder will be celebrated as Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder comes to Australia in a stunning six-city tour stopping in Adelaide from the 23rd – 25th of June. 

Disney on Ice Adelaide 
Where: Adelaide Entertainment Centre 
When: 23 – 25 June 
More info: Click here 

YELLOW MATTER BREWERY OPENING – BROOKLYN PARK  | 24 JUNE 

Copyright 2020 Fresh 92.7 | Broadcast Monitoring by ACRCloud
0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    Store