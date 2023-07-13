BEER AND BBQ FESTIVAL | 14 – 16 JULY

It’s back. Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival is returning for 2023 and will take place at the Adelaide Showgrounds in July with a huge music lineup and a monumental international beer collaboration.

For 2023 the festival will be even bigger featuring a jam-packed music lineup, highlighted by the likes of The Living End Dune Rats, DJ royalty Dexter (founding member of The Avalanches) and Magic Dirt.

Adding to the excitement will be a very special Australian-wide international beer Collab with Ukrainian brewery 2085, which will double as a campaign to raise funds for providing emergency aid inside Ukraine to the fighters and families.

Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival

Where: Adelaide Showgrounds, Goodwood Rd, Wayville

When: 14th-16th July 2023

ILLUMINATE FESTIVAL | 28 JUNE – 30 JULY

Illuminate Feature: Unsound Adelaide

Celebrating 10 years of bold and bracing experimental music

It’s been a decade since Poland’s internationally renowned festival of experimental music first laid down roots in South Australia, keeping Adelaide’s finger on the pulse of the most original and surprising sounds being made on the planet right now. And ten years later, that pulse is beating louder than ever.

Returning to Adelaide’s Polish heartland the Dom Polski Centre across two dedicated nights on 14 & 15 July, and expanding into the new Hindley Street Music Hall on 16 July, Unsound Adelaide’s 10th anniversary promises to be as bold and bracing as ever.

Curated by Mat Schulz and Gosia Płysa

FRIDAY 14 JULY

6pm – Doors open

6:30pm – Heinali (UA)

7:35pm – Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka (DK/PL)

8:40pm – Robin Fox presents TRIPTYCH (AU)

9:35pm – Kode9 presents Escapology (UK)

10:45pm – DJ Diaki (ML)

Unsound Adelaide kicks off with Ukraine’s Heinali, who streamed a concert live from a bomb shelter in Ukraine soon after the Russian invasion – at Unsound Adelaide, he will perform a similarly powerful set on a modular rig. Danish ambient musician Sofie Birch joins forces with otherworldly Polish vocalist Antonina Nowacka with a show built around the enigmatic, gorgeous music from their acclaimed album Languoria.

Triptych is a new live audio visual show by Robin Fox, a next level exploration of light and sound inspired by the work of Australian-Polish visual artist Stanislaw Ostoja Kotkowski – who happens to be the creator of the monument right outside Dom Polski Centre. Afterwards, things amp up even further with Hyperdub boss Kode9’s A/V show Escapology, featuring some of his most thrilling rhythms yet.

Unfortunately, we’re sorry to announce that bbymutha has cancelled her Unsound Adelaide appearance on Friday 14 July. However, Mali’s DJ Diaki will play a solo show in her place, in addition to his set at Unsound Club later that same night, which will now also feature Uganda’s Otim Alpha in a special one-off set.

SATURDAY 15 JULY

6pm – Doors open

6:30pm – Divide & Dissolve (AU)

7:35pm – Space Afrika (UK)

8:55pm – Mabe Fratti (GT)

10pm – Huerco.S (US)

11pm – Otim Alpha (UG)

The second Unsound Adelaide night at Dom Polski Centre spans a spectrum of sounds, opening with duo Divide//Dissolve, who strive to destroy white supremacy through instrumental music that is heavy, pummelling, and beautiful. Genre-melting Space Afrika creates mosaics of rhythm, texture, and dialogue in an emotive show. Appearing with a band, Guatemalan cellist, vocalist, and composer Mabe Fratti will present her unique collision of pop, improvisation, and noise.

Blurring ambient with dazzling rhythmic workouts, cult favourite Huerco S performs a rare live show. From Uganda, Nyege Nyege affiliated electro acholi pioneer Otim Alpha ends the night with a bang, performing with Leo Palayeng to present a plugged-in, polyrhythmic take on traditional Larakaraka wedding music that is fast and fun – get ready to dance!



GLENELG WINTER ARTS FESTIVAL | 6-23 JULY

Glenelg Winter Arts Festival is a fun, new opportunity to enjoy the arts during the cooler months, in an iconic Adelaide coastal location.

Over the two weeks of July’s school holidays, one of Glenelg’s premier reserves will be abuzz with ticketed shows, fun workshops, and undercover spaces in which to eat, drink and gather with friends and family.

Book now to see live music, stand-up comedians, circus, burlesque, magic and family shows in a heated big-top tent, as well as ticketed workshops for adults and children. Glenelg Winter Arts Festival will also feature bars serving a range of hot drinks, food vendors, cosy seating, and on weekends, market stalls and acoustic live music.

Whether you’re getting together with your mates for an enjoyable night out, planning a date night, or looking for something creative to do with the kids during school holiday daytimes, Glenelg Winter Arts Festival is definitely a destination to check out this July.

Glenelg Winter Arts Festival runs Thursday 6 July – Sunday 23 July 2023 in Colley Reserve.

Glenelg Winter Arts Festival

Where: Colley Reserve, Glenelg

When: Thu 6 July (no ticketed shows) and Fri 7 July from 6pm; Sat 8 July – Sun 23 July from 11am. Closed Mondays.

