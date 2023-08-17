ADELAIDE COMEDY SHOWCASE | 18 AUGUST

Gordon Southern hosts the Adelaide Comedy Showcase Friday, Aug 18th supported by the funniest comics in Adelaide. The Adelaide Comedy Showcase at Rhino Room every Friday. Live comedy at the Rhino Room every Friday for the last 23 years. Showcasing the funniest comedians in Adelaide on the same stage as the best comedians from around Australia and The World since the year 2000.

FLEURIEU FOOD FESTIVAL | 1- 31 AUGUST

The Fleurieu Food Festival is a month-long culinary celebration held in August, which aims to showcase the rich and diverse landscape of food and beverage producers and businesses in and around the Fleurieu Peninsula.

From fine dining to cooking classes and workshops, there is so much to see, taste, and experience across a variety of locations, including farms, cafes, restaurants, markets, wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the beautiful Fleurieu region, giving South Australians and beyond the chance to experience the very best that the region has to offer.

Fleurieu Food Festival

When: All August

Where: Varied



PROSPECT ART WALK |18-19 AUGUST

Gather your friends and family and get ready to thaw your senses this August with the return of the free Prospect Art Walk event hosted by City Of Prospect. Throughout this art-filled weekend—happening on Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th of August—the streets, laneways, and hidden nooks of Prospect will come alive with exciting art activations and immersive experiences from 5 pm to 9 pm each night.

Extending along Prospect Road and involving various local businesses and venues in the neighbourhood, this event is open to all ages and designed for you to enjoy and explore at your own pace. There’ll be artist exhibitions, pop-up bars, food stalls, live entertainment and stacks of fun for the kids too!

Where: Prospect Road (from 142 Prospect Road to 90b Prospect Road), Prospect SA, 5082

When: Friday 18th and Saturday 19th of August, from 5-9 pm

Price: Free



WINNIE THE POOH MUSICAL | 9-20 AUGUST



Get ready to journey into the enchanting world of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh as the beloved characters come to life in a new musical stage adaptation. After receiving critical acclaim in New York, London, and Chicago, the show is finally making its Australian debut, and Adelaide audiences are in for a treat. Created by the talented Australian-American creative Jonathan Rockefeller, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will captivate audiences of all ages with its stunning life-size puppetry and heartwarming storyline.

Winnie The Pooh

Where: Hopgood Theatre & Dunstan Playhouse

When: August 9-10; and August 16-20



