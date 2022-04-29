Haha rawr – The new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer is here to scare our socks off!

Haha rawr – The new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer is here to scare our socks off!

Is that a meteor I hear? No? Well anyway…

Universal has graced our dinosaur-loving asses with another trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, the latest in the franchise that has lasted so long it’s at risk of being fossilized.

Dominion takes place four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. While Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back, it’s Sam Neill, Laura Dern and our favourite strange guy Jeff Goldblum returning to the series that’s really sealing the deal.

Get me tickets asap.

Jurassic World: Dominion drops in Cinemas on June 9. In the meantime, catch the trailer below!