Grab your Garlic, the final Morbius teaser is here!

Ever craved blood? No? Okay maybe that’s just me. But in any case, the good folks at Sony have given us our final glimpse at Morbius before it drops in cinemas later this month.

Jarad Leto stars as the iconic anti-hero Michael Morbius, who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, only to give himself a form of vampirism. You know, the usual medical situation you’d see on Embarrassing Bodies and other medical shows…

It’s the third film in Sony’s own Marvel Universe after Venom and also starts Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson. What a bloody (geddit) good lineup.

Morbius is out March 31. Catch the final trailer below!